Plaskolite buys sheet maker Vycom

Film and sheet maker Plaskolite LLC has acquired the Vycom sheet subsidiary business of Azek Co. Inc., for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Scranton, Pa., Vycom manufactures olefin and PVC thermoplastic sheet for the semiconductor, outdoor living, playground, marine, industrial, and graphics markets.

“[Vycom] complements our employee-first culture and focus on strong customer relationships, safety and sustainability,” Plaskolite co-president John Szlag said in an Oct. 11 news release. “Furthermore, Vycom recycles and reuses 99 per cent of its scrap, which will expand [our] involvement in sustainability and recycling.”

The release added that the deal will expand Plaskolite’s business “into attractive new substrates and provide a broader product bundle to a complementary customer base.”

Plaskolite was founded in 1950, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

The deal is expected to close on Nov. 1, 2023.