Pipeline Plastics names Mike Leathers as CEO

Pipeline Plastics (PLP), a Westlake, Tex.-based manufacturer of high-performance polyethylene (PE) pipe, has named Mike Leathers as its new CEO.

In a news release, PLP officials said that Leathers, who has been serving as its president and chief operating officer, has been “pivotal in the diversification of the company into the natural gas distribution pipe segment and in the geographic expansion with a new plant in North Carolina.”

Leathers has been a member of the PLP leadership team since 2018. Prior to joining PLP, he was president and executive vice President for Thompson Pipe Group.

PLP makes PE pipe used primarily for water infrastructure in oil and gas, mining, industrial and municipal applications.