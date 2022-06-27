Pipe maker Atkore buys extruder United Poly Systems

Pipe extruder Atkore Inc. is continuing its buying spree with the purchase of United Poly Systems, a manufacturer of HDPE pressure pipe and conduit, primarily serving telecom, water infrastructure, renewables, and energy markets.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of United Poly Systems, which strengthens Atkore’s product portfolio, expands our manufacturing capacity and further enables us to meet HDPE customers’ needs,” said John Pregenzer, president of Atkore’s electrical business. “HDPE pipe and conduit is a growing market that is expected to benefit from U.S. infrastructure legislation, and United Poly Systems is a great addition to Atkore.”

United Poly is Harvey, Ill.-based Atkore’s fourth acquisition in Fiscal Year 2022, including the December 2021 purchase of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Toronto-based manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries.

Advertisement

United Poly has manufacturing locations in Springfield, Mo., and Albuquerque, N.M., with approximately 160 employees. It will continue operating at both locations. United Poly was previously owned by Industrial Opportunity Partners, an operations-focused private equity firm based in Evanston, Ill.