Piovan Group to become preferred partner for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

May 30, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Japanese-German injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has chosen the Piovan Group and its brands to act as its preferred supplier of peripheral technology and auxiliary equipment.

Headquartered in Venice, Italy, Piovan Group operates a range of brands, including Piovan, Una-Dyn, Aquatech, Penta, Progema, and Energys.

The relevant equipment was selected from Piovan’s general portfolio and adapted to suit the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machine series.

The partnership will initially cater to European markets and gradually be expanded to accommodate global regions.

“The Piovan Group is the perfect partner because they offer a complete portfolio of downstream technology with a very high quality and performance level and a real global network,“ Gerd Liebig, CEO at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, said in a statement. “This way, sales outlets and representations will be able to provide machines and downstream equipment from one source.”

Both companies will continue as independent suppliers catering to different markets.