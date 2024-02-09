Piovan consolidates brands

After the expansion of recent years, Piovan Group has started a process aimed to simplify its brand architecture.

Venice, Italy-based Piovan Group announced that 90 years after its foundation and 60 years after its entry into the plastics business, it has started a process “to simplify its brand architecture.”

Its Fdm, Fea, Penta and UnaDyn brands will become Piovan Fdm, Piovan Fea, Piovan Penta and Piovan UnaDyn. The Conair, Doteco, Pelletron and Thermal Care brands will add “PiovanGroup” to their logos. In addition, Aquatech will operate as Thermal Care, Energys as Piovan, Progema as Piovan Penta, and Republic Machine as Conair.

“The aim is to enhance the Group and strengthen the sense of belonging of the brands that are part of it, while respecting their history and identity, and to have one strong identity on the international market,” Piovan officials said in a Jan. 31 news release. “Essentially, the company names will not change and the upgrades shall be graphic and communicative.”

In a separate news release, Piovan said that the new Thermal Care division will be headed by Lee Sobocinski, current president of Thermal Care Inc.

Advertisement

Founded in 1934 as a mechanical engineering company, Piovan entered the plastics industry in 1964 as an auxiliary equipment manufacturer