Perrigo acquires toothbrush maker, oral health care provider Ranir

May 15, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Ireland-based pharmaceutical product maker Perrigo Co. plc is expanding into the oral care market by acquiring Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Ranir Global Holdings LLC, said to be the world’s largest private label oral care company, for US$750 million.

Founded in 1979, Ranir makes private label consumer oral care products including power and manual toothbrushes, teeth whiteners, dental floss, flossers, and interdental brushes. Ranir generated net sales of US$287 million in 2018, Perrigo said in a statement, making it the largest player in the private label oral care market globally.

“The addition of Ranir to the Perrigo family illustrates a key component of our new strategy, accelerating growth by pursuing adjacent self-care categories,” Perrigo president and CEO Murray Kessler said in the statement.

Perrigo, which is headquartered in Dublin, sells over-the-counter health care products for colds, allergies, and pain relief.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2019.