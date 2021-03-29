People Progress: Some of the latest appointments

Canadian Plastics

Spartanburg, S.C.-based diversified industrial manufacturer Milliken & Co. has named Cindy Boiter as executive vice president and president of its chemical division, replacing David Moody, who is leaving the company.

Cindy Boiter

 

Wayne, Pa.-based packaging supplier Tekni-Plex has named Brenda Chamulak as president and CEO. She succeeds Paul Young, who has become chairman of Tekni-Plex’s board of directors.

Brenda Chamulak

 

After a transition period of several months, Richard Kelsey takes over the CFO position at Austria-based flexible packaging maker Constantia Flexibles following Tanja Dreilich, on April 1. Tanja Dreilich left the company by the end of 2020.

Richard Kelsey

 

Fort Worth, Tex.-based purchasing consultancy Resin Technology Inc. (RTi) has named Robert Rosales as president and CEO.

Robert Rosales

