Pelliconi buys plastic cap making production sites in Quebec, Arizona

The two facilities were formerly owned and operated by plastic cap maker Novembal.

Pelliconi & C. S.p.A., a manufacturer of closures for the food and beverage market, has acquired production assets from plastic cap maker Novembal, including a production site in Rawdon, Quebec.

The Italy-based company has also acquired a second Novembal site, in Peoria, Arizona.

The financial terms of the purchases have not been disclosed.

In a Jan. 18 statement, officials with Italy-based Pelliconi said the deal “represents a significant step…in pursuing its goal to increase its product portfolio,” and expands its presence in North America.

The purchases come on the heels of Novembal, which is headquartered in France, having closed both facilities in September 2023.

“We are pleased to have successfully concluded this transaction and look forward to continuing on our path of innovation in the packaging closures industry,” Pelliconi’s CEO Marco Checchi said. “This project represents an important step in our group’s growth journey.”