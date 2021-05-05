Patrick Industries buys RV plastics supplier Alpha Systems

Recreational product maker Patrick Industries Inc. has acquired Alpha Systems LLC, a molder of plastics components for the RV industry.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Both companies are headquartered in Elkhart, Ind.

Alpha is a rotational molder, injection molder, and blow molder, and will continue to operate on a stand-alone basis under the Alpha name in its existing manufacturing facilities. Its major products include adhesives and sealants, roofing membranes for RVs, and other plastics for RVs.

“Alpha’s broad array of products adds scale and complements our current portfolio offering with bolt-on product line extensions,” Andy Nemeth, Patrick’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “In addition, their local footprint and well-respected sales and marketing team offer opportunities to expand our aftermarket presence as well as our platform, brand, and distribution network.”