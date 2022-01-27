Packaging supplier Canyon Plastics acquired by VPET USA

Graham Partners portfolio company VPET USA LLC of Fontana, Calif., is acquiring Canyon Plastics Inc., a Valencia, Calif.-based packaging molder.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Jan. 25 news release, VPET officials described Canyon as a supplier of consumer-packaged goods such as vitamins, protein powders, supplements, and nutraceuticals, as well as a growing portfolio of specialized engineered products for the medical device and aerospace and defense sectors. It uses blow molding, stretch blow molding, and injection molding. Canyon was founded in 1982 and has an employee base of over 100.

VPET is a provider of plastic containers primarily used to package food and beverage products. Graham bought VPET in 2019.

Graham Partners is headquartered in Newtown Square, Pa.