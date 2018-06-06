ORBIS Corp. reorganizes U.S. manufacturing facilities

June 6, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

ORBIS Corp., a manufacturer of plastic recycling bins and organic barrels, is cutting a total of more than 70 jobs at two sites as the company reorganizes operations in a handful of locations.

ORBIS will move the dunnage manufacturing capabilities from its Perrysburg, Ohio, plant to other plants within its manufacturing fleet. This affects about 70 jobs in Perrysburg. The transition is anticipated to be completed on or around Nov. 15, 2018.

ORBIS said that it will maintain a presence in Perrysburg to operate a design and collaboration centre for customer interaction. “This space will be used for product design, customer support and program management,” the company said. “About 15 employees will remain in Perrysburg.”

Also, ORBIS’ thin-gauge thermoforming facility in Dearborn, Mich., will be consolidated into other manufacturing facilities, affecting seven employees. The transition is anticipated to be completed on or around Dec. 15, 2018.

ORBIS currently operates a sales and design office in Madison Heights, Mich., to provide parts packaging design and support for automotive companies. ORBIS will combine this office with the newly acquired Auburn Hills, Mich. office and create a larger, collaborative space for sales and design associates to meet with customers, present concepts and finalize packaging designs. “Employees will transition to the new, combined location,” the company said. “Timing of this move has yet to be finalized.”

Finally, ORBIS will utilize its newly acquired Piedmont, S.C. facility to house its southeast ORBIShield Innovation Center, currently located in Spartanburg, S.C. “This Innovation Center provides design, prototyping and packaging support services to southeast U.S. automotive companies,” ORBIS said. “Spartanburg employees will transition to the Piedmont location, and the timing has yet to be determined.”

The reorganization comes during a busy time for ORBIS. Last month, the company acquired Hinkle Manufacturing of Perrysburg, Ohio; Hinkle serves the automotive market with highly engineered custom dunnage designed for part protection. And in April 2018, ORBIS purchased Piedmont, S.C.-based Response Packaging, a manufacturer and supplier of reusable custom dunnage and fabricated rack solutions.

ORBIS is headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wis. The company has an injection molding plant in Toronto.