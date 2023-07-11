Open call for speakers at NPE2024

Organizations submitting speaker applications for the trade show must do so by July 17, 2023.

The Plastics Industry Association is calling for speakers for the NPE2024 trade show in Orlando, Fla., in May 2024.

“Every day there is an impactful innovation in our industry on sustainability, people’s lives and the evolution of plastics industry overall. At NPE2024 we will share those examples through informational programming, offering ideas and collaborative inspiration for attendees,” said Damaris Piraino, the association’s director of trade show marketing. “For example, if you’ve turned an existing non-recyclable product into a recyclable one, we want to hear about how – from both you and your customer or partner. The examples and testimony of developments like these can be even more amazing and impactful in person.”

Presenters at NPE2024 will be provided with 30-minute time slots to share thought-provoking stories related to plastics. “These presentations may include showcasing an innovative manufacturing process, demonstrating measurable impacts on profitability, market share, efficiency or durability, promoting circularity and sustainability or highlighting successful partnerships that made a positive impact,” the Plastics Industry Association said.

NPE2024 will feature three main stages on their expo floor for speaker presentations: the Innovation Stage, the Sustainability Stage, and the Bottling Stage.

NPE2024 will run from May 6-10, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. For more information about NPE2024, visit NPE.org.