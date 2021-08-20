Onex Group completes final sale of door and window maker Jeld-Wen

Toronto-based Onex Corp., its Onex Partners III fund and some co-investors have completed the sale of their remaining shares of door and window manufacturer Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.

With this sale, the Onex Group no longer holds any shares of Jeld-Wen, which is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

Gross proceeds to the Onex Group from this transaction are approximately US$425 million, Onex officials said in a news release, of which Onex’ share was approximately US$110 million as a limited partner in the fund and as a co-investor.

Founded in 1960, Jeld-Wen designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows, wall systems, shower enclosures, and closet systems. The company operates more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 19 countries.