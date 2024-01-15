Oerlikon HRSflow building new hot runner production plant

The new plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy, is expected to start production by the end of 2024.

Hot runner maker Oerlikon HRSflow has announced plans to build a new fully automated plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy, in a move designed to better serve its European partners.

In a Jan. 10 news release, Oerlikon officials said the plant will increase the company’s Italian output by more than 30 per cent to meet growing demand in packaging, consumer goods, and automotive sectors.

“Located…near [our] two existing plants, the new facility will use the latest technologies in terms of organization, processes, and machinery to manufacture Oerlikon HRSflow’s expanded portfolio of hot runners, geared towards customers in the packaging, consumer goods and automotive sectors,” the release said.

The new plant is expected to start production by the end of 2024.

Oerlikon HRSflow has its North American headquarters in Byron Center, Mich.