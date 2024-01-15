Canadian Plastics

Oerlikon HRSflow building new hot runner production plant

Canadian Plastics   

Plastics Processes

The new plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy, is expected to start production by the end of 2024.

Artist’s rendering of the new Oerlikon HRSflow plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy. Image Credit: Oerlikon HRSflow

Hot runner maker Oerlikon HRSflow has announced plans to build a new fully automated plant in San Polo di Piave, Italy, in a move designed to better serve its European partners.

In a Jan. 10 news release, Oerlikon officials said the plant will increase the company’s Italian output by more than 30 per cent to meet growing demand in packaging, consumer goods, and automotive sectors.

“Located…near [our] two existing plants, the new facility will use the latest technologies in terms of organization, processes, and machinery to manufacture Oerlikon HRSflow’s expanded portfolio of hot runners, geared towards customers in the packaging, consumer goods and automotive sectors,” the release said.

The new plant is expected to start production by the end of 2024.

Advertisement

Oerlikon HRSflow has its North American headquarters in Byron Center, Mich.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Oerlikon acquiring hot runner maker INglass
HRSflow finishing expansion of Italy manufacturing plant
Synventive Molding files lawsuit against INglass and HRSflow
NatureWorks building new biopolymer production plant in Thailand