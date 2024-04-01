NPE2024: Top five things to do in Orlando

Americas’ leading plastics trade show, NPE2024, is taking place in less than two months, reuniting the entire plastics industry all under one roof! Aside from thousands of cutting-edge innovations, insights and networking opportunities NPE has in store, it also takes places in the sunshine state: Orlando, Florida.

Beyond the show floor, Orlando offers a vibrant city with exciting activities to make your trip truly unforgettable.

Here are the top 5 things you can’t miss while attending NPE2024 in Orlando:

1) Adventure in the Theme Park Capital of the World

Advertisement

After exploring six Technology Zones and 2,000+ exhibitors, you can experience the magic of America’s world-famous theme parks. There is no shortage of options. You can choose from iconic destinations like Walt Disney Word and Universal Studios, where incredible rides, shows and characters await.

2) Discover the Kennedy Space Center

Embark on a thrilling journey into space exploration at The Kennedy Space Center, which offers interactive exhibits, historical tours and the chance to witness the power of rockets firsthand.

3) Explore the Everglades

An exhilarating airboat ride will allow you to immerse yourself in the Everglades. Glide through the sawgrass marshes, spot alligators basking in the sun and witness the diverse wildlife that inhabits Florida.

4) Relax and Recharge on Pristine Beaches

Soaking up the sunshine outside of NPE is a must. Visit one of many beautiful beaches, whether you are looking for the lively atmosphere of Cocoa Beach, the peace of Clearwater Beach or of course the premier experience of Daytona Beach. The Florida beaches are the perfect way to recharge if you plan to extend your trip after your week in Orlando.

5) Of Course, Explore All of NPE!

NPE happens once every three years, so you won’t want to miss the chance to explore every aspect of the show. The official NPE housing block closes on April 5. Book your accommodation today for the lowest guaranteed price that will not only allow you to see all the incredible technology at NPE, but also provide a central location for you to explore everything Orlando has to offer.

You can also save money on exclusive travel deals and unique dining experiences and offers by showing your NPE badge to participating partners.

From airlines to exclusive entertainment opportunities, visit npe.org/travel-discounts and find which deals work best for you!