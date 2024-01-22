NPE2024 to feature technical seminars in Spanish

The sessions in Spanish will take place on May 7 and 8 during the week of NPE.

The Plastics Industry Association, along with the journal Tecnología de Plástico and its sister publications, have announced two technical seminars in Spanish during the upcoming NPE2024 trade show, which will take place May 6-10 in Orlando, Fla.

Called Seminarios Latinoamericanos, the sessions will take place on May 7 and 8.

“Around 1,000 Latin American entrepreneurs have benefited from our technical seminars entirely in Spanish during NPE over the years,” said Laura Florez, editor-in-chief of Tecnología de Plástico, which supports NPE’s educational program. “For NPE2024 we have created two integrated curriculums that dive into topics, such as the evolution of plastic technologies, strategies to improve energy efficiency, innovative methods for circularity, forecasts about recycling and much more. These sessions will give attendees the possibility of combining their visit to NPE2024 with updated and carefully selected content in their own language.”

The Seminarios Latinoamericanos are also sponsored by Fimic, Husky, Milliken, Jomar, and Sukano.

For more information on NPE2024 and to register, visit https://npe.org/seminarios-latinoamericanos/.