NPE2024 Product Preview: Small AEC gravimetric batch blender

AEC (NPE booth W3921) has added a smaller blender to its BD lineup: The BD-100 has a 1-pound batch size and is easy to use and clean.

This series of AEC gravimetric batch blenders is appropriate for injection molding, extrusion, blow molding and other processes. Exact specifications can vary by model, but, generally, the blenders feature quick-acting diamond slide gates, unique mix chambers, and an easy-to-use high-resolution color touch-screen interface. They can dispense as few as five pellets per pulse.

The BD-100 – which joins the ranks of larger models introduced earlier: the BD-500, BD-900, BD-2500, BD-4000, and BD-6000 – has a one-pound batch size and feeding accuracy of within 0.1 per cent over time for each material fed into the batch; it also has a precision 0.01-per cent span accurate load cell weighing system.

The blenders provide optimum mixing and blending consistency, and feature an easy-to-clean, ergonomic design, and require no tools for maintenance. According to AEC, they are durable and reliable.