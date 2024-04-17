NPE2024 Product Preview: LS Mtron unveils three new IMM lines

The company says it will host the largest booth devoted to injection molding machines at the show.

LS Mtron (NPE booth W1101) will showcase three new lines of injection molding machines:

• LSG-E full-electric presses with 35-950 tons of capacity for high-precision applications. The line features a high-stiffness platen with a five-point toggle design for high-speed clamping and high-intensity injection; and the injection volume has been increased by up to 27 per cent for LSG-E, with injection speeds up to 11.81 inches per second, or 300 millimeters (mm) per second.

• LSG-H servo-hydraulic presses available at 500-3,600 tons geared to advanced productivity and position reproducibility. These machines feature a mold open-and-close-speed of 39.37 inches per second, or 1,000 mm per second.

• LSG-V vertical series of machines with models available from 30-660 tons and numerous configurations, including single- and shuttle-type vertical injection and single-, shuttle- and rotary-type horizontal versions. The series offers reduced operating and maintenance costs thanks to minimized cooling water, tank size, and oil lines.

LS Mtron officials say the company will be hosting the biggest NPE2024 booth devoted solely to injection molding machines. The firm will also showcase an array of other new equipment, including a hybrid processing method that combines virgin and recycled material, and a larger multifunction touch controller.