NPE2024 features first-ever Women in Plastics Breakfast

Kerrie Greenfelder, engineering director for Burns & McDonnell’s Water Division, has been named as the speaker at the first-ever Women in Plastics Breakfast at the upcoming NPE2024 trade show.

Greenfelder’s session is entitled: “Sorry, I’m Not Sorry (A Tale of Unapologetic Ambition).”

The Women in Plastics Breakfast is an incredible opportunity to hear from strong female leaders. Kerrie’s story of empathy and ambition is an inspiration to our community, and we are honored and excited to unite generations of women in this industry,” said Ashley Hood-Morley, vice president of industry engagement at the Plastics Industry Association, which sponsors NPE.

The Women in Plastics Breakfast, which will be held on Tuesday, May 7, from 7:30 am – 9:00 am ET, is one of many networking events at NPE2024 designed to connect industry veterans and young professionals. Over 55,000 individuals are projected to attend NPE2024, the largest plastics trade show in the Americas from May 6-10, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Advertisement

“I was honoured to be asked to speak at this event and am looking forward to connecting with every individual who attends,” Greenfelder said. “In any career, transparency and honest communication are vital, as they allow us to learn from one another and grow as an industry – and that is exactly what we will be doing at NPE. I am proud to share my experiences with my colleagues and help pave a way for the future of plastics.”

Greenfelder holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with an emphasis on Environmental Engineering from the University of Kansas. She has also held multiple positions within the Society of Women Engineers and the Kansas Society of Professional Engineers. Greenfelder is a licensed professional engineer (PE) in Illinois, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, and Missouri.

For more information about NPE2024 and to register, visit npe.org.