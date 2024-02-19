NPE2024 exhibitors invited to join plastic scrap recycling program

Plastic scrap is defined as plastic material manufactured on the show floor that features recycling codes 1 through 7 and needs to be repurposed.

Plastics Industry Association, which is sponsoring the upcoming NPE2024 trade show in Orlando, Fla., offering a complimentary, full-service program to recycle plastic scrap generated during the event.

Plastic scrap is defined as plastic material manufactured on the show floor that features recycling codes 1 through 7 and needs to be repurposed.

Free to participating exhibitors, the NPE Recycling Program is sponsored by Commercial Plastics Recycling (CPR), Conair Group, and Weima. The program was previously used during NPE2015 and NPE2018.

“[Participating] exhibitors will have access to complimentary, full-service recycling from move-in to move-out during NPE2024,” Association officials said. “Based on the information you provide in this Recycling Needs Survey, our partner CPR will work directly with your appointed company representative to plan, schedule, and remove your scrap material from your booth.”

CPR will collect and remove plastic scrap from the NPE2024 show floor and transport it to the on-site recycling areas at the Orange County Convention Center: West Hall in the Westwood parking lot and South Hall in the Sustainability zone. Collected plastic scrap will be reduced to regrind form and film will be reduced to pellet form before being transported to CPR’s headquarters in Tampa, Fla.

The goal, Association officials said, is to repurpose 100 per cent of the plastic scrap generated during the show.

Interested companies can join the program at this link.

And for exhibiting companies that will be generating plastic scrap during the show but that don’t not plan to participate in the NPE2024 Recycling Program, Association officials are asking that they share their plans for removal of plastic scrap on a survey by March 15, 2024. The survey is available at this link.

NPE2024 is taking place between May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center.