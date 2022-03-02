NPE2021 exhibitor fees will be applied to NPE2024

The Plastics Industry Association has announced that it will issue non-refundable credits for its NPE2024 trade show to exhibitors who had made deposits for space for the 2021 event, which was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Washington-based trade group, which sponsors the triennial show, announced its plan in a special livestream on March 1.

“We are pleased to communicate that the … board of directors has authorized the following: All payments on a company’s account for NPE2021 exhibit space are to be applied as a nonrefundable credit to the company’s account for NPE2024 exhibit space,” Tony Radoszewski, association president and CEO, said in a March 1 news release following the online meeting. “Without our exhibitors, there is no NPE, and it was necessary for us to take the time to carefully address those complexities to best serve our stakeholders’ interests and to ensure that NPE remains a strong avenue for showcasing your products and services in the future.”

NPE2021 had been set for May 17-21, 2021 in Orlando, Fla., but was cancelled in early January 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

NPE2024 is set for May 6-10, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.