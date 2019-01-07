Novatec names Bob Bessemer as VP of extrusion technology

January 7, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to help it enter the medical tubing market, Baltimore-based auxiliary equipment manufacturer Novatec Inc. has named Robert (Bob) Bessemer as its new vice president of extrusion technology.

Bessemer has more than 35 years of industry experience, having worked at Killion Extruders (now part of Davis-Standard LLC), and then 25 years at the Conair Group. Most recently his primary focus was medical extrusion.

“Our continuous innovation and increasing demand from our customers and our desire to enter the medical extrusion market led us to look for an addition to our team,” Novatec president Conrad Bessemer said in a statement. “Bob is well known in the industry for his customer-focused solutions. We are excited and proud to have my brother with us.”

Novatec is represented in Canada by Maguire Products Canada Inc., which is headquartered in Vaughan, Ont.