Nova introduces two new polyethylene rotomolding resins

Chemical maker Nova Chemicals Corp. has introduced two new next-generation hexene comonomer resins designed to help rotational molders boost their productivity and part performance.

Branded as Novapol TRx0338-U and Novapol TRx0535-U hexene comonomer resins, Calgary-based Nova says the resins can reduce cycle times by up to 30 per cent and provide a processing window at least 15 per cent broader than traditional hexene rotomolding resins.

These enhancements enable a range of additional benefits, including reduced cycle times, broader processing windows to allow manufacturers to run different part sizes and thicknesses on the same arm under identical conditions without sacrificing part quality, and processability characteristics that support consolidation of traditional 3.5 and 5.0 melt index or 5.0 and 7.0 melt index grades to a single resin.

“Converters are always looking to enhance their efficiency,” said Eugene Tabone, Nova’s rotational molding market manager. “[These new grades] will help rotomolders leverage the fast sintering properties of these new resins to improve their molding operations.”

With a melt index of 3.5 and a density of 0.938, Novapol TRx0338 resin is well-suited for small tanks, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), roll-out waste carts, and material-handling containers for laundry and dry bulk goods, Nova said; and the 5.0 melt index, 0.935 density Novapol TRx 0535 resin works well for toys, recreational vehicle components, kayaks and stand up paddleboards, and custom parts.