Nordson to acquire measurement equipment maker NDC Technologies

Auxiliary equipment maker Nordson Corp. has announced plans to acquire the NDC Technologies business, which makes precision measurement equipment, from Spectris plc in an all-cash deal valued at US$180 million.

In an Aug. 24 news release, Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson said the deal will expand its test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies.

“We are excited to welcome NDC Technologies’ nearly 300 employees into the Nordson family,” said Jeffrey Pembroke, executive vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions. “NDC’s customer-centric business model, differentiated technology and end markets make it a very Nordson-like business.”

NDC Technologies, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, generates approximately US$90 million in annual revenue, Nordson said. Its technology portfolio includes in-line measurement sensors, gauges and analyzers using near-infrared, laser, X-ray, optical and nucleonic technologies, as well as proprietary algorithms and software.