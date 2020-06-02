Nordson expands medical tubing offerings with Fluortek acquisition

June 2, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move that grows its footprint in the medical device market, Nordson Corp. has acquired Fluortek Inc., a precision plastic extrusion manufacturer based in Easton, Pa. that provides custom tubing to the medical device industry.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fluortek will become part of the Nordson Medical product line within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Solutions segment.

“As Nordson Medical continues to expand its differentiated product offerings, the acquisition of Fluortek enhances our ability to deliver critical components that enable our customers’ most complex medical device innovations,” said Jeffrey Pembroke, executive vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions. “This offering further supports Nordson Medical’s position as a leading full-service solution provider of component and device manufacturing capabilities for OEMs across the interventional, minimally invasive, and surgical medical device landscape,” he added.

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson manufactures and markets products and systems used to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids; to test and inspect for quality; and to treat and cure surfaces.