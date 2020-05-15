Nordson names Joseph Kelley as new CFO

May 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Material dispensing and fluid management products maker Nordson Corp. has appointed Joseph Kelley as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 6, 2020.

Kelley succeeds Gregory Thaxton, who announced his plans to retire in December 2019. As of Kelley’s start date, Thaxton will become Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson’s executive vice president until he retires on August 28, 2020.

Kelley started his career in progressive finance and auditing roles. In 2003, he joined Lincoln Electric, where he was responsible for global consolidation and external reporting, and eventually led the firm’s investor relations and mergers and acquisitions; in 2009, he joined specialty chemicals maker PolyOne Corp., where he was responsible for business segment financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and long-range planning; and in 2012, he joined advanced materials company Materion, where he was ultimately promoted to chief financial officer, leading accounting, tax, treasury, financial planning, procurement, and investor relations.

“We are committed to advancing Nordson’s long-term strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, diversifying through acquisition, leveraging the Nordson Business System and focusing on talent development,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, Nordson’s president and CEO. “Joe’s operational experience, proven financial leadership and progressive viewpoint will make him an excellent business partner in achieving these goals.”