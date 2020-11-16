Nolato completes acquisition of U.S.-based GW Plastics

Swedish polymer product and component maker Nolato Group has completed its acquisition of U.S. medical technology company GW Plastics.

First announced in August 2020, the deal sees GW Plastics’ seven global manufacturing facilities joining Nolato’s 25-plus facilities around the world. Bethel, Vermont-based GW Plastics has also subsequently rebranded to Nolato GW Inc.

Just over four-fifths of GW Plastics’ business will be reported under the Medical Solutions business area, with the remainder reported under Industrial Solutions. The transaction is expected to have a marginal positive effect on Nolato’s earnings per share for the current year.

The acquisition means Nolato has a solid global position on the three key continents of Asia, Europe, and North America.

Headquartered in Torekov, Sweden, Nolato is a global solutions provider specializing in developing and manufacturing products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone, and TPE for leading companies within the healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics industries.

“We believe Nolato aligns exceptionally well with GW Plastics’ business and culture, and together we’ll offer our customers the same predictability and engagement they have come to rely on,” said GW Plastics president and CEO Brenan Riehl. “Our customers will now be able to enjoy the support and scale of the entire Nolato Group with its comprehensive product development, engineering services, and extensive global manufacturing network. The combined capabilities and synergies between our companies are second to none and we look forward to leveraging them for our customers’ benefit.”