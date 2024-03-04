Nissei opens third factory in China

The new plant will have initial capacity to produce 15 presses per month and will also supply parts to Nissei's other global locations.

In a move aimed to “strengthen its global production structure”, injection molding machine maker Nissei Plastics Industrial Co. Ltd. recently opened a second factory in Haiyan County, China.

In a Feb. 28 news release, the Nagano, Japan-based company said it invested approximately US$18 million on the 14,000-square-meter plant in Zhejiang province.

The factory’s construction was completed in December 2023 and it was operationalized in January 2024. The plant employs about 30 workers.

Nissei makes injection molding machines at sites in Japan, China, Thailand, the U.S., and Italy to supply each region.

The new Haiyan County plant will have initial capacity to produce 15 presses per month, and will also supply parts to Nissei’s other global locations.

“As a global supplier of injection machines, Nissei has a management strategy of producing and delivering ideal machines from the nearest production bases to meet demands in each region,” Nissei officials said in the release. “The purpose of the newly established Haiyan factory is to expand production capacity in China and promote cost reductions through in-house parts machining.”

The factory will make NEX-series presses with 30 and 50 tons of clamping force.

Nissei opened its first factory in China, in Taicang City, in July 2009. It added a second China factory, in Haiyan County, in January 2022.