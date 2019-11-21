Nissei buying controlling share of Negri Bossi

November 21, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Japan-based injection molding machine maker Nissei Plastic Industry Co. Ltd. is buying a controlling interest in Italian competitor Negri Bossi SpA for an undisclosed amount.

In a Nov. 21 statement, Nissei said it is buying 75 per cent of the company’s shares “for the time being and the remaining 25 per cent within a few years.”

“Negri Bossi is the number one injection molding machine manufacturer in Italy, with a wide range of high-performance injection molding machines,” Nissei said. “In particular, Negri Bossi [specializes] in ultra-large injection molding machines and molding systems and provides products and solutions tailored to each customer mainly in the automobile industry.”

Negri Bossi has “a particularly strong presence in Europe and a solid customer base in a wide range of industries,” Nissei continued. “The combination of Nissei’s injection molding machines and Negri Bossi’s injection molding technology is expected to expand each product portfolio and provide a comprehensive solution to a wider customer segment. Nissei will also utilize the R&D and sales capabilities of Negri Bossi to expand Nissei’s strengths in small and medium electric injection molding machines.”

Nissei’s statement admitted that “it is difficult to predict [Negri Bossi’s] sales after the acquisition, but we will closely examine the situation and formulate a plan for closing.”

Negri Bossi’s North American headquarters is located in New Castle, Delaware.

Nissei is represented in Canada by Toronto-based En-Plas Inc.