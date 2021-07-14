Nissei America relocates from California to Texas, merges production and sales

Nissei America Inc., the U.S. sales subsidiary of Japan-based Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd., has relocated from Anaheim, Calif. to San Antonio, Tex., and combined with its production subsidiary Nissei Plastic Machinery America, which was already in San Antonio.

The relocation and combination of the two groups “will allow the company to have more efficient production, sales, and financial management,” Nissei officials said in a news release. “Customers will benefit from [our] consolidated planning, production, management, modification, and sales of injection molding machines”.

The company also noted that San Antonio area has a large concentration of automotive-related businesses, which are its primary targets in recent years. The new headquarters also includes a service centre and technical centre to provide customer support. “By utilizing the technical centre in the new headquarters, [we] can offer technical assistance and training classes as well as host private fairs to our customers,” the company said.

Finally, the new San Antonio headquarters can also supply injection molding machines to Mexico, Nissei said, which has a large concentration of automotive-related businesses.

In addition to its 20 locations in Japan, Nissei has 39 overseas operations in 18 different countries. Globally, Nissei operates five machine production bases: Japan, the U.S., China, Thailand, and Italy.