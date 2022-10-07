Most U.S. consumers consider the amount of plastic used when making a purchase, survey finds

Ninety-one per cent of Americans consider the amount of plastic used in a product when making purchase decisions, and 45 per cent believe producers – companies that produce products made of plastic or packaged in plastic – are most responsible for addressing and solving the plastic pollution issue, according to a new survey.

The survey, commissioned by UK-based material supplier Xampla also found more than half of those surveyed (57 per cent) say they are “very concerned” or “extremely concerned” about the plastic problem. “Consumers are clearly frustrated with this issue and are looking for companies to do better,” said Jeff Seabright, former Unilever chief sustainability officer who also serves as the Xampla chairperson.

Seabright, who led the White House task force on climate change for the Clinton administration and whose three-decades long career in sustainability included serving as vice-president of environment and water resources at Coca-Cola, believes producers need to reimagine their role in the ecosystem. Instead of casting responsibility upon the consuming marketplace, producers must embrace innovation and take action, he said, by utilizing natural and bio-degradable components and replacing single-use plastics with non-polluting alternatives. “The problem with plastic is our own engineering,” said Seabright. “Plastic is designed to last, not to break down. By embracing an innovator’s mindset, producers can not only tackle pollution, but also attract consumers who are increasingly looking to support – and buy from – companies making a positive impact on the environmental issues they care about.”

Xampla’s study also found that more than half of Americans (53 per cent) are at least moderately willing to pay more for products that use no plastic, significantly less plastic or non-polluting plastic alternatives.