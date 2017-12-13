NGR sells 1,000th plastics recycling system

December 13, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Austrian plastic recycling machine maker Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH (NGR) reached a big milestone recently by selling its 1,000th system.

The system was delivered earlier this month to polyethylene film and bag extruder Sigma Plastic Group’s molding plant in Lyndhurst, N.J.

In a statement, NGR describes Sigma as the “largest privately owned film extrusion company in North America,” with more than 5,000 employees and an annual processing volume of over two billion lbs. Sigma now has more than 40 NGR recycling machines.

With this new Sigma system, NGR has sold more than 100 systems globally this year.

Headquartered in Feldkirchen/Donau, Austria, NGR was founded in 1996. The company is represented in Canada by Mississauga, Ont.-based Webconvert Ltd.