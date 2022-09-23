NewCo Plastics buys injection molder PM Mold

Plastics manufacturing platform NewCo Plastics has acquired injection molder and moldmaker PM Mold Co. for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 1963 and based in Schaumburg, Ill., PM Mold designs and molds parts for industries such as automotive, electrical, aerospace and defense, agriculture, and consumer products.

PM Mold is NewCo’s second acquisition since its formation in July 2021 as a unit of private equity firm White Wolf Capital. It bought Michigan-based injection molder Hilco Technologies in that same month.

“Through our partnership with NewCo, we expect PM Mold to continue its positive momentum in providing the right resources and vision to expand our operational capabilities and customer base, which will take our business to the next level,” said PM Mold president Larry Hauck.

“The partnership with PM Mold will not just expand NewCo’s service offering, but further solidifies its manufacturing footprint across the Midwest,” Elie Azar, managing director of White Wolf, added.