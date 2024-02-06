New volumetric feeder for a wide range of materials

Movacolor's MDS unit has been developed for plastic processors that require a high-performing dosing feeder at a cost-effective price.

Developed for plastic processors that require a high-performing dosing unit at a cost-effective price, Movacolor’s new MDS Volumetric Feeder is said to offer reliable dosing with the capability to handle a wide variety of materials from granular to microgranulate and free-flowing powder up to 70°C or 160°F.

The unit comes with an efficient and reliable stepper motor; a rigid dosing house; a stainless-steel hopper; and a robust neckpiece, with optimal blend homogeneity accomplished through inline dosing using a centralized insert within the neckpiece.

All the dosing tools from Movacolor’s MDS Balance product range will also be available for the MDS Volumetric Feeder, providing users with the flexibility to choose the most suitable dosing tool for their specific process. The stepper motor and selection of dosing tools offer an rpm range from 0.1 to 200 in 0.1 rpm increments, and the capacity to dose up to 72 kg per hour.

The feeder is designed to allow for a swift 60-second cleaning and material change through a discharge valve and easy motor, hopper, and dosing tool release, minimizing downtime and changeover time.

The feeder comes with a newly developed 4.3-inch VoluTouch touchscreen controller, which can manage up to two units and is equipped with intuitive functionalities such as easy recipe management. A wireless web interface enables data and recipe transfer. The VoluTouch controller can seamlessly connect with an extruder’s tacho signal, initiate the injection molding machine in timer mode and features a relay mode. This ensures smooth integration with any production line.

The MDS Volumetric Feeder is part of Movacolor’s modular dosing concept and can be combined with other units and/or specifically tailored to fit the requirements of the user’s production process.

The new MDS feeder will be launched in North- and Latin America on May 6, during the upcoming NPE2024 trade show in Orlando, Fla.