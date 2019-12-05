New vice president of sales and service for Graham Engineering

December 5, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Wheel and industrial extrusion blow molding machine maker Graham Engineering Corp. has named Michael Duff as its new vice president of sales and service.

Duff joined the York, Pa.-based company in January 2015 as business development director for extrusion. Prior to that he was director of strategic partner development for the thermoforming and rollstock extrusion markets with PolyOne Corp. His other previous experience involved serving in project and plant engineering, manufacturing and operations management, technology and product development, and sales and consulting roles, including a 22 year career with Reynolds Food Packaging.

“Mike’s experience, coupled with his commitment to our customers’ success, makes him a logical choice to lead our sales and service team,” said Graham Engineering president and CEO David Schroeder.