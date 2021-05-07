New U.S. plastics processing trade show set for March 2022

Gardner Business Media Inc. is launching a new plastics trade show that will run from March 29-31, 2022 in Rosemont, Ill.

Called the Plastics Technology Expo (PTXPO), the show will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. After 2022, the show will be scheduled every spring, but will go dark during NPE years.

Garnder publishes Plastics Technology and Moldmaking Technology magazines. The company already sponsors other trade events, including the Molding Conference, the Extrusion Conference, Amerimold, and the Additive Manufacturing Conference and Expo.

In a May 5 news release, Gardner officials said that its market intelligence team conducted several rounds of audience research before announcing the show rollout. “In that research, 86% of subscribers to Plastics Technology or MoldMaking Technology magazine either agreed or strongly agreed that ‘a major U.S. plastics exhibition featuring the latest equipment and technology demonstrations’ was essential to their professional development,” they said.

Advertisment

They also found that more than 62% of survey respondents would attend a trade show once a year or more often, and fewer than 7% felt like they would attend a trade show only once every three years.

“The show will be targeting a critical and vastly underserved region in plastics processing,” Gardner officials said. “Though the Midwest is the hub of plastics manufacturing, there has been no major event in the area since 2009. Not surprisingly, Gardner’s research revealed that the Chicagoland area was the preferred city in which to hold an event of this type.”

For more information about PTXPO, visit this link.