New plastics trade show set for next July

A new in-person plastics trade show is set to run from July 5-6, 2022 in Coventry, UK.

Called Plastics Live, the annual event will be held in the Coventry Building Society Arena next year, and is scheduled to run in the UK again in 2023 and will then run in Ireland in 2024. It will include workshops, conferences, and exhibitions, and will also showcase a comprehensive range of plastic technologies.

Coventry is in central England, an area described as being in the heart of the manufacturing centre of the UK.

“We now feel that it’s time to move forward and to put the best of the plastics sector on show,” said Scott Colman, Plastics Live director. “We want to properly illustrate all of the positive things that the industry is capable of, and — above all — to communicate how plastics can be a unique and indispensable benefit both for our environment and for our global society.”

Advertisement

Show organizers say the event will bring the sector’s most important manufacturing themes into the foreground and limelight. For example, the show will directly tackle the plastics-in-the-environment theme that has so dominated the media for at least the past five years through Sustainable Plastics Live, which will help tackle the entire spectrum of environmental plastic issues and solutions.

Also, the much-discussed topic of 3D printing/additive manufacturing (AM) will all be showcased under the banner of AMPLAS; and Industry 4.0 in Plastics will demonstrate to visitors how “smart,” and connected operations are revolutionizing the factory shop floor — improving product quality, reducing costs, increasing process transparency and delivering customer orders on time and right-first-time.

For more about the show, visit this link.