New president at KraussMaffei Corp.

September 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

KraussMaffei Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based KraussMaffei Group GmbH, has named industry veteran Charlie Rogers as its new president.

Rogers replaces Paul Caprio, who left the Florence, Kentucky-based company at the beginning of June.

After studying Mechanical Engineering at Georgia University of Technology and a MBA from Chicago University, Rogers first worked for various industrial companies. Most recently, he was general manager at John Bean Technologies Corp., an American food machinery and airport equipment company.

“Charlie Rogers has around 20 years of industry experience and also brings expertise in European business,” Dr. Michael Ruf, KraussMaffei COO, said in a Sept. 4 statement. “We are pleased to have found an experienced manager in Charlie…who will use his expertise to expand our U.S. business.”