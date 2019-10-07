New management for Wittmann Battenfeld Deutschland

October 7, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Austrian injection molding machinery supplier Wittmann Battenfeld has named two replacements to head its German subsidiary.

Effective Oct. 1, Andreas Schramm and Michael Tolz jointly took up the position of managing directors of Wittmann Battenfeld Deutschland, with current incumbent Klaus Ehlig due to retire at the end of the year.

Schramm studied mechanical engineering at the TU Dresden, and then worked for several years at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery in Schwaig in various executive positions, including product manager and project leader, and CTO.

Tolz graduated in Production Technology from the University of Applied Sciences Gießen-Friedberg, and has been employed at Wittmann since July 2011 as CTO and plant manager of the Nuremberg facility.

Ehlig has served as managing director of Wittmann Battenfeld Deutschland since 2006, and has spent a total of 53 years working for Wittmann Battenfeld.