New injection molding expo set for March 2022 in Detroit

The Crain Global Polymer Group and AMI are launching a new U.S. trade show exhibition focused on the design and production of injection molded plastic parts and products.

The first Injection Molding and Design Expo will take place on March 16-17, 2022 at the TCF Center (formerly the Cobo Center) in Detroit, Mich.

The event is backed by Crain’s Plastics News and AMI’s Injection World magazines.

The exhibition and its three focused conference theaters will be free to attend. The Expo will feature three theaters featuring programs – one will be focused on molding the future, one on designing the future, and the third featuring a series of practical training seminars.

Exhibitors will include suppliers of injection molding machinery, auxiliary equipment, automation systems, molds, hot runners, machine and mold components, resins and compounds, additives, masterbatch and liquid colors, design and analysis software, and a range of industry services.

Exhibitors that have already booked booths at the event include Wittmann Battenfeld, KraussMaffei, Tederic, Fast Heat, Mastip, Beaumont Technologies, Polykemi, and Zeiger Industries.

“We believe that America’s large and diverse injection molding market will really benefit from a focused expo that provides a cost-effective and time-efficient way to exchange information and build new business,” said Brennan Lafferty, VP and group publisher for the Crain Global Polymer Group. “The Injection Molding and Design Expo will fulfill an important need in this market, similar to what the Fakuma show achieves so well in Europe.”

Andy Beevers, AMI’s events and magazines director, said the show is a logical extension of AMI’s expos focused on compounding, extrusion and recycling that take place annually in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information visit www.ami.ltd/Injection-Molding-Expo.