New CEO at Movacolor

Dosing technology maker Movacolor has a new CEO.

The Netherlands-based company has named Marc Aandeweg, 46, to the position, replacing outgoing head Gerhard Dersjant, who is stepping down after 13 years as CEO.

“Marc has a proven track record as an international marketing and sales leader at various technical companies operating worldwide,” Dersjant said in an April 6 Movacolor news release. “In the course of his career he has gained experience in international key account management, product management, corporate marketing and communication and go-to-market strategies for high-tech product portfolios. His know-how and expertise will help Movacolor to continue its growth and development.”

The news release also said that Dersjant “will remain involved with Movacolor” and will become a member of the Movacolor supervisory board.

Movacolor makes gravimetric and volumetric feeders, hopper loaders, and other related accessories.