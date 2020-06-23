New centre helps Quebec manufacturers adopt Industry 4.0 technology

June 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

A new tool is being made available to Quebec manufacturers looking to adopt or accelerate Industry 4.0 technology.

An industrial expertise centre (IEC) located in the Pierre-Dupuy Vocational Training Centre in Longueuil, Que., now known as DigifabQG, gives manufacturers a single point of contact with digitization experts.

An initiative of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation supported by Economic Development of the Agglomeration of Longueuil (DEL), DigifabQG belongs to a network that includes four IECs in Longueuil, Saint-Laurent, Drummondville, and Quebec City.

The site in Longueuil will be officially opened in September. DigifabQG services will be offered in person or through videoconferencing.

The centre will have three main areas: discovery, featuring success stories and existing technologies that could well provide a solution; demonstration, where software, packages and technologies are tested before use; and the interaction zone, where experiences replicate real-world industrial situations for companies ready to purchase digital solutions.

“Longueuil already exercises strong leadership in terms of innovation, particularly in the field of digital transformation,” said Sylvie Parent, mayor of Longueuil. “DigifabQG will support local businesses in the digital transition of their activities and thus further increase the productivity and competitiveness of our region.”

Industrial technology provider Siemens Canada is providing $6.5 million in state-of-the-art equipment and financial company Desjardins has invested $500,000.

“The time is right to inspire manufacturers, and above all, demonstrate to them the benefits of going further in their digitization efforts,” said DEL spokesperson Julie Ethier said. “By personalizing the immersion experience, DigifabQG has the capacity to inspire entrepreneurs to invest in their digital transformation.”