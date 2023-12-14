Netstal alum Felix Hüthmair named new VP of sales

He returns to the Swiss injection molding machine maker after 20-year career at other companies.

The new head of sales at Swiss injection molding machine manufacturer Netstal is returning to the company after a 20-year hiatus.

The company has appointed Felix Hüthmair to the role. Hüthmair had previously served as the company’s area sales manager in the Asia and Oceania region from 1997 to 2003. As a new member of the Netstal management team, he is now responsible for global sales in the strategic business areas of packaging, PET, closures and medical technology.

In the interim since he left Netstal, Hüthmair served in various plastics industry management positions in Switzerland and Austria, including heading the technical injection molding division at Engel Austria.

Näfels, Switzerland-based Netstal is part of the KraussMaffei Group.