Nefab Group buys Plastiform to expand thermoforming capabilities

Nefab has acquired both Plastiform and its subsidiary, Precision Formed Plastics.

Global packaging supplier Nefab Group has acquired Plastiform Inc., of Irving, Tex., a maker of thermoformed cushioning products.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The purchase was made through Nefab Packaging Inc. USA, and also includes Plastiform’s subsidiary Precision Formed Plastics Inc., which specializes in thermoformed cushioning solutions made from recycled plastics.

“Through this important acquisition, we further strengthen Nefab’s market position in the Americas and capability to support our customer in key segments such as Datacom and Cloud with thermoformed cushioning trays made from recycled plastics,” Nefab Group CEO Per Öhagen said in an April 2 statement.

In the last couple of years, Nefab has acquired a number of companies in the areas of thermoforming and sustainable packaging solutions, in both the Americas and Europe. “Thermoformed solutions provide the quality, precision and flexibility required in many industry segments when replacing less sustainable packaging materials e.g. foam,” Nefab officials said. “Moreover, the thermoformed solutions made from recycled plastics provide the circularity required from a sustainability perspective.”

With the acquisition of Precision Formed Plastics, the Nefab Group will have over 4,750 employees in 38 countries.