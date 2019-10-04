Myers Industries CEO Dave Banyard stepping down

October 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Akron, Ohio-based Myers Industries Inc., a manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets, announced that Dave Banyard will be resigning as its president and CEO effective October 25.

In an Oct. 3 statement, Myers said that Banyard is leaving “to accept another professional opportunity.”

Chief legal officer Andrean Horton will become interim CEO on Oct. 25, the statement also said.

Myers plans to engage a global executive search firm to assist in finding a new president and CEO.

A former fighter pilot in the United States Navy, Banyard became Myers’ head in 2015 after holding executive positions at Roper Technologies and Danaher Corp.

Founded in 1933, Myers makes returnable packaging, storage, and safety products and specialty molding.