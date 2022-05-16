Myers Industries buys Georgia rotational molding facility from Step2

Plastics products maker Myers Industries Inc. has acquired a Decatur, Ga.-based rotational molding plant owned by plastic toy maker Step2 Co. LLC for an undisclosed sum.

In a May 12 news release, Myers officials said the investment is a part of a move to expand its rotational molding capabilities across the U.S. “[Our] material handling segment utilizes rotational molding to provide high-quality, durable products to a broad range of end-markets including outdoor recreation, construction, vehicle, and industrial applications,” the release said. “The 41,000 square foot Georgia facility adds production capacity to support both new and existing customers in the southern United States.”

“The addition of this Decatur rotational molding location represents another milestone in the execution of our long-term strategy that is unlocking additional growth and expansion opportunities to serve our customers,” said Myers president Mike McGaugh. “This marks our third meaningful investment in rotational molding in under two years and strengthens our position as a valuable partner for our rotational molding customers within our Material Handling Segment. We look forward to integrating this location into our Myers footprint and accelerating our organic growth efforts.”

This latest deal follows Myers acquisitions of Elkhart Plastics and Trilogy Plastics.

Akron, Ohio-based Myers makes polymer and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets.