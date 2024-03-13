More than 90 education sessions at NPE2024

NPE’s academic program has been redesigned to aid advancement within the plastics industry.

More than 90 educational sessions will be part of the NPE2024 trade show, which is taking place May 6-10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Produced by the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association, which sponsors the show, the educational program was designed to help businesses tackle the ever-changing challenges of the industry, with exclusive opportunities to gain insights from plastics experts around the world. “With more than 100 sessions total and 60 industry speakers present at NPE, attendees will learn about the future of plastics, the important part they play in our evolving industry and how plastics contribute to our daily lives and our circular economy,” said Association president and CEO Matt Seaholm.

Attendees with the expo pass registration will have access to more than ever before with over 75 education sessions located on the show floor in the all-new Spark Stages. Highlighting advanced artificial intelligence applications, the future of plastics, business productivity and profitability, sustainability and advancement of the circular economy and more, attendees are encouraged to tailor their education schedules to meet their personal business needs.

The three Spark Stages are as follows:

Advertisement

Bottling Stage: Attendees will discover advancements in technologies for the beverage and non-food segments.

Attendees will discover advancements in technologies for the beverage and non-food segments. Innovation Stage, sponsored by the Plastics Hall of Fame: Participants will witness the latest in electrification, Industry 4.0, thermoplastic alchemy, UV blockers, engineered thermoplastics, and other topics.

Participants will witness the latest in electrification, Industry 4.0, thermoplastic alchemy, UV blockers, engineered thermoplastics, and other topics. Sustainability Stage, sponsored by Nova Chemicals: Explore how the entire plastics supply chain is developing solutions to improve efficiency, reduce materials loss, use less power, and more.

Off the show floor, and for the first time in its history, NPE will host some of the industry speakers during:

Industry briefings featuring thought leaders in the automotive, building and construction, consumer goods, medical and packaging industries.

Comprehensive plastics industry briefing that will include timely business updates from every market segment, including global insights on the economic impact of plastics, market trends, future forecasts on recycling and a review of the Global Plastics Treaty.

Market Trends sessions with insights into the U.S. recycled plastics industry, the future of polyethylene and polypropylene and other leading topics.

To attend these new off-floor sessions, an Expo Plus registration is required to unlock Market Trends with ICIS, while Expo Premier gives attendees complete access to tailored industry insights and on-demand post-show recordings.

For more information about NPE2024 and to register before registration prices increase on December 15, visit npe.org.