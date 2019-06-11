Mitsubishi Chemical buys stock shape maker Advanced Polymer Technologies

June 11, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Co., has purchased Advanced Polymer Technologies (APT), an extruder of plastic stock shapes for machined parts that are sold under the Semilon brand.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

APT was founded in 2002, and is based out of Stockton, Calif. The company relocated to a new 60,000-square-foot facility in 2013, and makes stock shapes for the semiconductor, aerospace/defense, energy, and medical industries.

In a statement, Mitsubishi Chemical CEO Michael Koch said the company will benefit from APT’s technology, specialized skills and market expertise in serving “strategic global influencers” in North America and Asia.

“The acquisition enhances our ability to incubate and develop new solutions for the customer, pursuing our mission of metal to plastic conversion, which began more than 80 years ago,” Koch added.