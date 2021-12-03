Milacron donates equipment to Ohio university for plastics engineering program

As part of its ongoing strategic partnership with Shawnee State University (SSU) in Portsmouth, Ohio, Milacron Injection Molding and Extrusion has made a big equipment donation to the school’s plastics engineering technology program.

Milacron, which is headquartered in nearby Batavia, Ohio, donated equipment that was previously on loan, including a 55-ton MTs injection molding machine with a mold temperature controller, two conveyors and a dryer, and a 110-ton Roboshot Alpha-SiA-g injection molding machine with cell robot automation, temperature controller and dryer.

The equipment allows students in the plastics engineering technology program to receive hands-on training with essential machinery and technology in the plastics industry, Milacron officials said, from operating the equipment to create fully developed plastics parts, to maintaining and troubleshooting. “As part of their senior project, students design, build, and produce their own plastic mold for a fully developed part,” Milacron said.

“Milacron’s continued commitment to our… program furthers our mission to prepare students for the in-demand careers in plastics,” said Adam Miller, department chairperson of engineering technologies and associate professor at SSU. “We appreciate Milacron’s partnership and this generous donation, which will continue to provide our students with hands-on experiences essential to future career success.”

Milacron and SSU’s partnership also includes scholarship opportunities, with funding provided by Milacron to the university’s foundation for tuition assistance, which serve as a tool for recruitment and the promotion of STEM fields for incoming students.