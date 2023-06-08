MGS buys Danish medtech product development firm Technolution

Healthcare plastics parts molder MGS Mfg. Group Inc., has acquired Denmark-based consulting and product development firm Technolution A/S for an undisclosed amount.

In a June 6 news release, MGS officials described Technolution – which has almost 80 workers – as a fast-growing consultancy and development company within the pharma and medtech sectors. The acquisition provides MGS, which fabricates precision plastic components from 16 global facilities, with a position unique in the medical technology and pharmaceutical industries’ value chain, the release said.

“The acquisition brings together Technolution’s proven expertise in R&D, regulatory compliance, quality, and project management with MGS’ proven expertise in tooling, molding and automation for high-quality drug delivery devices, diagnostics, and more,” the release said. “By combining forces, Technolution and MGS mitigate project risks for their clients, and create an approach that streamlines the supply chain and accelerates time-to-market.”

For Technolution CEO Thomas Bach Agerslev, the partnership opens new prospects for the company and its stakeholders. “Having multiple providers is inefficient and costly for pharma and medtech companies,” he said in the release. “That’s why they increasingly demand end-to-end solutions from a single supplier such as Technolution and MGS. For customers, this means a more integrated process, smoother collaboration through all phases, and, as a result, faster time-to-market.”

MGS is headquartered in Germantown, Wis.